Marjorie Taylor Greene PAC violated finance rules, federal regulators say

A leadership PAC aligned with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) violated campaign finance rules, according to federal regulators.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said in a letter to Greene’s Save America Stop Socialism PAC that there were several financial discrepancies, as well as excessive or prohibited contributions, in the group’s quarterly filing from July.

The leadership PAC received a contribution from an individual that exceeded the permitted $5,000 limit and contributed to Ohio Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski’s primary election campaign more than a month after the primary occurred, according to the FEC.

The Save America Stop Socialism PAC contributed $5,000 to Majewski’s primary campaign on June 17. However, the Republican primary, which Majewski won, occurred on May 3. A controversial figure, Majewski was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and has been accused of distorting his military record.

The FEC requested that Greene’s leadership PAC fix the financial discrepancies in the filing, issue a refund for the excessive contribution and request a refund from Majewski’s campaign for its late contribution. The leadership PAC has until Nov. 23 to respond to the letter.