Campaign

Ryan says he’ll be a ‘royal pain in the ass’ in Senate, might not back Schumer

by Caroline Vakil - 10/21/22 12:59 PM ET
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) speaks to a reporter as he arrives to the Capitol for a series of votes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Democratic Ohio Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan says in a new interview that he would likely be a “royal pain in the ass” for Senate Democrats if he wins his race against Republican candidate J.D. Vance in November. 

Ryan told Politico in an interview published on Friday, “I don’t know if I’m going to vote for Chuck Schumer” for majority leader, the job the New York Democrat currently holds in the 50-50 upper chamber.

“I will get to the Senate and be beholden to absolutely nobody, right? And I will be, probably, a royal pain in the ass when I get there. And that may be a reason why we’re not getting help,” he added, referring to his race in Ohio. 

The Hill has reached out to Schumer’s office for comment. 

Ryan has sought to distance himself from establishment Democrats such as Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in Ohio, a state that has trended red in recent years.

The Ohio Senate race will be critical for Republicans’ hopes of flipping the upper chamber, as they seek to protect the seat currently held by outgoing Sen. Rob Portman . 

Recent polling has shown Vance and Ryan polling within the margin of error. An Ohio Northern University poll this week showed Ryan leading Vance 43 percent to 41 percent, effectively a tie. 

A separate USA Today-Suffolk University poll released on Monday showed Vance ahead of Ryan 47 percent to 45 percent, also within the margin of error. 

