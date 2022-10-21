Obama cuts ads for Senate candidates Fetterman, Barnes

Former President Obama cut ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) and Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes as the Democratic surrogate boosts his political activity ahead of the November midterms.

The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-second radio ad running in the media market of Philadelphia. The radio ads started airing this week and the digital ads will run in the coming weeks.

“In Pennsylvania, you’ve got some important choices to make this year, including who represents you in the U.S. Senate. That’s why I’m asking you to vote for John Fetterman this election day, Nov. 8,” Obama says in the 30-second ad.

“So when the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians. You can count on John Fetterman. Make sure he can count on you. Vote Democrat on Nov. 8.”

In a statement, the Senate candidate said he was “grateful” for Obama’s support.

“I was proud to be one of the only elected officials in western Pennsylvania to endorse President Obama in the 2008 presidential primary, and it is truly an honor for him to get behind our campaign and cut ads for us across the commonwealth,” Fetterman said.

The former president also cut an ad for Barnes, who is running against Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Johnson is considered one of the most GOP senators up for reeelection.”

Wisconsin, you’ve got a big responsibility this year. Control of the Senate is in your hands. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Mandela Barnes. Someone with humble roots who understands the challenges folks are facing. Mandela’s mom was a teacher. His dad worked third shift,” Obama says in the ad.

“Now, he’s focused on solutions that will make a difference like making more things here in Wisconsin, cutting taxes for the middle class and protecting a woman’s right to choose. Early voting starts Oct. 25 and Election Day is Nov. 8. Vote for Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate. “

The former president will be making several campaign stops next week, including a stop in Atlanta on Oct. 28, two stops on Oct. 29 in Detroit and Milwaukee and a stop in Reno, Nev., on Nov. 1, the week after. Several of those states feature high-profile Senate races that will play a role in which party holds power next cycle in the upper chamber.

Obama’s presence on the campaign trail has been welcomed more warmly than that of President Biden at times, the latter of whom is suffering from underwater approval ratings, though some recent polling has shown an upward tick, and whom Republicans have directed responsibility of the country’s economic woes toward.

But some Democrats believe that the former president’s campaign events are coming too late in the cycle as the November elections loom less than three weeks away.

Updated: 2:52 p.m.