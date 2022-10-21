trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Abbott out to double-digit lead over O’Rourke in Texas governor race: poll

by Julia Shapero - 10/21/22 3:00 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/21/22 3:00 PM ET
Associated Press-Julio Cortez/Associated Press-LM Otero

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) holds a double-digit lead over his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to a new poll.

The incumbent is leading O’Rourke by 11 points among likely voters, 54 percent to 43 percent, the poll from the University of Texas’s Texas Politics Project found.

Nearly all Republicans and Democrats said they plan to vote for their party’s respective candidate. However, Abbott has a strong advantage among independents, with 60 percent saying they would support him and 29 percent saying they would support the former congressman and presidential candidate.

While Abbott leads among white voters and O’Rourke leads among Black voters, the two candidates are tied among Hispanic voters at 48 percent each, according to the poll.

Inflation was the leading issue for Texas voters in the poll, with 22 percent listing it as the most important issue facing the country. The next closest issue was the economy, with 12 percent of Texas voters listing it as most important.

The Texas Politics Project poll showed Abbott further ahead than other recent polls. A Marist College poll from last week placed O’Rourke just 4 points behind, while a late September poll from Quinnipiac University had the former Democratic presidential candidate trailing by 6 points.

The Texas Politics Project poll was conducted Oct. 7-17 with 1200 registered voters and had a margin of error of 2.83 percentage points.

Tags 2022 2022 elections 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms 2022 midterms Beto O’Rourke Economy election 2022 Greg Abbott Greg Abbott inflation Polling Texas Texas Texas governor's race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ...
  2. Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ...
  3. Biden touts federal ...
  4. How billionaires are building a ...
  5. Trump: ‘Very disloyal’ if ...
  6. Comedian interrupts Herschel Walker ...
  7. GOP wave threatens blue-state ...
  8. Rick Scott: Senate Republicans have ...
  9. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  10. It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on ...
  11. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
  12. Children’s hospitals, overflowing ...
  13. Ryan says he’ll be a ‘royal pain ...
  14. Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ...
  15. Five investigations House Republicans ...
  16. Kentucky governor hopeful faces ...
  17. There’s good news for Democrats if ...
  18. Biden to Republicans on student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video