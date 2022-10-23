Sanders says he’s worried about voter turnout among young people

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday raised concerns about Democrats’ ability to turn out young people as well as the working class to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Jake Tapper, Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats in the upper chamber, implored the party to focus more on economic issues to appeal to the two groups as Democrats hope to hold on to their razor-thin majorities in Congress.

“I am worried about the level of voter turnout among young people and working people who will be voting Democratic,” Sanders said. “And I think, again, what Democrats have got to do is contrast their economic plan with Republicans. What are the Republicans talking about? They want to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid at a time when millions of seniors are struggling to pay their bills.”

Sanders has repeatedly lambasted Democrats for not adequately responding to Republican attacks on inflation after price gains hit a 40-year high earlier this year.

Inflation has since eased slightly but stubbornly remains at elevated levels, with the latest consumer price index showing prices rising 0.4 percent in September and 8.2 percent over the past 12 months, exceeding expectations.

Voters consistently rank inflation as a top issue in deciding their votes, with recent polling showing Republicans are generally trusted more to handle the economy than Democrats.

“I think what the Democrats have got to say is we are going to stand with working people, we’re prepared to take on the drug companies, we’re prepared to take on the insurance companies and create an economy that works for all of us,” Sanders said on CNN, referring to provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.



“Is the abortion issue important? Yes,” Sanders continued. “But we have also got to focus on the struggles of working people to put food on their table.”

Democrats have looked to seize on the Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion protections to energize voters in November.

But after Democrats appeared to make gains with voters over the summer following the decision, many GOP candidates have risen in the polls since Labor Day.

Those increases have solidified Republican chances of flipping the House while tightening the parties’ quests to control the Senate come next year.

Sanders will conduct an eight-state campaign blitz across the country in the days leading up to the midterm elections in hopes of appealing to young and working voters and bolstering Democratic turnout.

“Here is the reality,” Sanders told Tapper. “You ask, Jake, why young people are upset, working-class people upset? And the answer is pretty simple: For the last 50 years in this country, real wages have not gone up. That’s a reason to be upset.”