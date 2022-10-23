Democrats hold 1 point lead on generic congressional ballot in new poll

Democrats hold a one-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot just weeks out from the midterm elections, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday.

About 47 percent of Americans back a Democrat-controlled Congress while 46 percent say they would like to see a Republican-controlled Congress, the poll shows.

With the November elections fast approaching, polls are showing a tight race between Democrats and Republicans in the race to win control of the House and Senate.

With inflation and the economy remaining the largest concerns for voters this year, Republicans appear to be swiftly catching up if not overtaking Democrats, who led over the summer while campaigning on abortion rights.

Last week, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showed Republicans leading Democrats 53 percent to 47 percent, while other polls show a previously wider lead by Democrats shrinking to just one point.

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, on Sunday told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that people have been “writing us off for two years” while the party worked to pass gun control legislation, expanded healthcare for veterans and pushed through the historic Inflation Reduction Act.

“We’ve got a record of progress, and we’re doing a lot better than people thought we would,” Maloney said. “And we are in a very competitive election. We know it’s going to be a challenge.”

The NBC News poll was conducted from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18 among 1,000 registered voters by Hart Research Associates. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.10 percentage points.