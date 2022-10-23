8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey

Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the opposition party would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped.

The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said that the GOP poses a threat to the country, while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagree.

By comparison, 79 percent of Republican respondents said that Democrats are a threat to the U.S., while 20 percent of Republican respondents don’t think so.

In addition to the findings on polarization in the U.S., 47 percent of respondents said that they prefer Democrats control Congress rather than Republicans, while 46 percent prefer a GOP-controlled Congress. Seven percent were undecided.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents, meanwhile, said this year’s midterm elections are more important than the previous ones, 37 percent of respondents said they are equally important and 6 percent said they are not that important to them.

The NBC News poll was conducted from October 14 to October 18 with a total of 1,000 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.