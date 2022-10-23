Voter interest at all-time high in NBC News poll

Nearly 6 in 10 registered voters view next month’s midterm elections as more important than past congressional contests, according to a new NBC News poll.

The network, which conducted the survey in partnership with Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies, reported the poll’s measure of voter interest is higher than any other time for midterm elections.

When asked to rate their level of interest in the midterm elections on a 10-point scale, 63 percent of respondents gave the highest possible rating.

Just 9 percent provided ratings in the lower half of the scale.

With the election now days away, the new poll also reflects an increased interest from recent months.

Fifty seven percent of respondents gave the highest rating in September, and the new figure marks the first time the measure surpassed 60 percent this election cycle.

Fifty seven percent of respondents in the new poll said this year’s elections are more important than past congressional elections, a 5-point gain from when pollsters asked the question prior to the 2018 contests.

Just 6 percent said this year’s contests are less important, while 37 percent placed an equal importance on past elections.

Democrats and Republicans are hoping to galvanize undecided voters as elections rapidly approach, with millions already having cast their ballots through in-person or mail-in early voting.

Similar to other polling, the NBC News survey found the economy clocked in as the top issue among voters.

GOP candidates have hammered their Democratic opponents and the Biden administration on inflation after price gains hit a 40-year high earlier this year.

But Democrats are hoping other issues ranked prominently by voters in the new poll, like threats to democracy and abortion, will outweigh those economic concerns.

Republicans, meanwhile, have also looked to pin down Democrats on issues like crime and immigration.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percent.