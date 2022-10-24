trending:

Murkowski, Peltola buck parties to endorse each other in Alaska  

by Julia Mueller - 10/24/22 10:22 AM ET
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) have reached across the aisle to endorse each other, just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections.  

Murkowski reportedly praised Peltola, the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, at the state’s Federation of Natives convention Friday, saying she plans to rank the Democrat first on Alaska’s ranked-choice ballot system. 

“I know that bothers some people who want me to be that rigid, partisan person, and I’m just not. … I do not toe the party line just because party leaders have asked or because it may be expected,” Murkowski said at the event, according to the Anchorage Daily News

Murkowski said that she and Peltola have been friends, despite their party differences, for over 25 years. 

Peltola beat out Republican candidate Sarah Palin in an August special election to win Alaska’s only House seat, but is already up for reelection in this year’s midterms, again facing Palin, among others.  

Murkowski is also on the ballot for reelection — and Peltola has in turn endorsed her.  

“I’m voting for her, so we’re even-steven,” Peltola said of Murkowski’s support, according to the The Washington Post.

Despite hailing from different parties in a divided political landscape, Murkowski and Peltola have similar views on issues like abortion and both are focusing on Alaska’s crucial Native vote.

The Alaska Federation of Natives has endorsed both candidates, the Alaska Beacon reports, a rare move from Alaska’s largest Indigenous organization. 

The Hill has reached out to the offices of Peltola and Murkowski for more.  

