Lamont holds 11-point lead in Connecticut governor’s race: poll

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is leading Republican contender Bob Stefanowski by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill survey released Tuesday.

The poll found Lamont ahead of Stefanowski 52 percent to 41 percent among very likely general election voters in the state. A separate 5 percent said they were undecided.

Among the respondents who said they were undecided, when they were asked who they were leaning toward, 25 percent said Lamont while 34 percent said the Republican candidate and another 32 percent said someone else. A separate 9 percent said independent candidate Robert Hotaling.

The poll also found that respondents had a more favorable opinion of Lamont over Stefanowski. Fifty-six percent said they had a favorable opinion of the governor compared to the Republican candidate with 48 percent.

Lamont is vying for a second term, and he’s likely to prevail in his race. Though Connecticut is not as reliably blue a state when it comes to gubernatorial races — it last elected a GOP governor in 2006 — the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates this race as “likely Democratic.”

The Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill survey was conducted between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 with 1,000 very likely general election voters surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.