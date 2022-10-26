Blumenthal holds 13-point lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican challenger Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill released Wednesday.

The poll found that 53 percent of very likely general election voters said they would vote for the senator compared to 40 percent who said the same for Levy, who’s endorsed by former President Trump. Five percent said they were undecided.

When respondents who said they were undecided were asked which candidate they were leaning toward, 54 percent said someone else, 27 percent said Levy and 19 percent said Blumenthal.

The poll also found 52 percent of Connecticut respondents had a favorable opinion of the two-term senator, compared to 40 percent for Levy, who serves as the state’s Republican National Committeewoman.

The state last elected a Republican senator in 1982: former Sen. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. Blumenthal first ran in 2010, winning by a margin of 12 percentage points, followed by another win in 2016 by a margin of roughly 29 percentage points.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the Senate seat as “solid Democrat.”

The Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill survey was conducted between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 with 1,000 very likely general election voters surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.