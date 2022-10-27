Rep. Jahana Hayes, GOP rival neck and neck in Connecticut House race: poll

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) is polling within the margin of error with Republican opponent George Logan in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill survey.

The poll released on Thursday found that 48 percent of very likely general election voters polled said they would vote for Logan if the election was held today, compared to 47 percent for Hayes. Four percent said they were undecided.

That polling, however, falls within the margin of error and effectively ties the two candidates.

Among respondents who said they were undecided and were asked which candidate they were leaning toward, 35 percent said someone else, 33 percent said Logan, a former state senator, and 32 percent said the incumbent.

The two-term incumbent, however, enjoys a more favorable opinion among Connecticut voters (51 percent), compared to her Republican challenger (45 percent.)

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democrat.”

“There is a stark gender divide among 5th District voters: 55% of women plan to vote to re-elect Hayes whereas 57% of men plan to vote for Logan. In addition, Logan is winning independent votes 53% to 38%,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

The Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill survey polled 500 very likely general election voters in the 5th Congressional District between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.