Obama in talks to campaign for Fetterman

by Hanna Trudo - 10/24/22 5:10 PM ET
AP-Charles Rex Arbogast
Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote venue Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from former President Obama just two weeks from the midterms. 

A Pennsylvania source familiar with the conversations told The Hill that Obama is in talks about coming to Pennsylvania to stump for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. 

Fetterman is competing against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor, in a race that’s tightened recently and will play an influential role in the power balance of the Senate. 

A CNN poll released on Monday shows Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, with the edge, earning 51 percent of support among likely voters surveyed to Oz’s 45 percent. 

Axios was the first to report Obama’s potential visit. Axios also reported President Biden is planning on traveling to Pennsylvania on behalf of the Democratic nominees, which The Hill has not independently confirmed.

