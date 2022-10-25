4.6 million ineligible to vote due to felony convictions

One in 50 U.S. adults will not be able to vote during the upcoming midterm elections because of a felony conviction, according to a new report released by The Sentencing Project.

That number translates to about 2 percent of the U.S. voting-age population who will be barred from casting a ballot in November by one of 48 state laws banning people with a current or past felony conviction from voting.

“This report makes it clear that millions of our citizens will remain voiceless in the upcoming midterms,” The Sentencing Project’s Executive Director Amy Fettig said in a statement. “Felony disenfranchisement is just the latest in a long line of attempts to restrict ballot access, just like poll taxes, literacy tests and property requirements were used in the past.”

However, the whopping 4.6 million people who will be ineligible to vote this November because of a felony conviction actually represents progress from years past.

According to the report, the estimated 2022 number marks a 24 percent decline in the portion of Americans of voting age who were unable to cast a ballot in 2016 because of a felony conviction.

This drop has been linked to more states enacting policies to stop the practice of disqualifying people with felony convictions from voting in combination with a general decrease in state prison populations, according to the report.

“Despite state-level reforms and the hard work of voting rights advocates, millions of Americans remain disenfranchised, representing 2% of the voting eligible population,” said Christopher Uggen, co-author of the report, said in a statement.

“In this election year, the question of specific voting restrictions, the broader issue of voter suppression, and the disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, should be front and center on the public agenda.”

In Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee more than 8 percent of all adult residents, or, one out of 13 adults, will be unable to vote in the midterms because of a state law or policy.

Florida is home to the largest number of people who will be disenfranchised because of a felony conviction, with over 1.1 million currently barred from voting, the report found.

In 2018, Florida held a referendum restoring voting rights to residents with felony convictions. But there are still about 934,500 Floridians who are unable to vote despite having finished their sentences, according to analysis.

One out of every 19 Black Americans of voting age are disenfranchised because of one of these laws or policies, a rate that is 3.5 times higher than for non-Black Americans, the report found.

More than one out of every 10 Black adults in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia are prevented from voting because of one of these laws as well.

An estimated 506,000 Latino Americans, or about 1.7 percent of the total U.S. voting population, is also ineligible to vote because of a state law or policy taking away the right to vote from those with a felony conviction.