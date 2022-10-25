Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms.

With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.

“On November 8th, 2022, an unprecedented tsunami of voters will descend upon the polls en masse — and nonviolently, legally, and without mercy remove every last stinking traitor to our Democracy,” reads the intro to Moore’s “Mike’s Midterm Tsunami of Truth” Substack.

The Oscar-winning documentarian calls his daily report a “series to counter the reporting that the Republicans are going to win the House and Senate. They are not.”

Last month, Moore emphatically predicted a “massive turnout of women” in the midterms in the wake of Roe’s fall.

Moore cautioned against the popular presumption that a sitting president’s party always fares poorly in an off-year midterm election, which can “get inside the average American’s head,” he wrote in a recent update.

“20 days til #Roevember & the media is busy pushing the old narrative that the Dems will lose. Don’t believe it. They’re so focused on predicting the odds, they’ve lost sight of the issues—where the majority is on our side,” Moore said on Twitter.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Moore cited a handful of recent instances in which conventional political narratives didn’t play out, including new Alaska Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D), who beat out Republican candidate Sarah Palin to become the first Alaska Native in Congress.

“If I’d told you [six months ago] that in the congressional election in Alaska, a hard red state, that it’s not only going to be won by a Democrat but a Native Alaskan Democrat, again you’d have to question if I was out of my mind,” Moore told The Guardian.

“If you’d just been paying attention in the last six months to Kansas, Idaho and Alaska you’d have seen the red flags going up,” he added.