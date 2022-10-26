trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Fetterman raises $1M+ in hours after debate 

by Julia Mueller - 10/26/22 7:44 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/26/22 7:44 AM ET
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Greg Nash
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman participates in the Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate Debate at WHTM abc27 in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman raised more than $1 million following Tuesday night’s debate with Republican Mehmet Oz, according to Fetterman’s campaign. 

The campaign said it raised the amount during the three hours between the debate’s conclusion at 9 p.m. and midnight.

The two candidates sparred over a number of top issues, like the economy and abortion, in the state’s first and only Senate debate.

The closely watched event, which was held two weeks before the election, also drew attention to Fetterman’s ongoing struggles recovering from a stroke earlier this year, a matter that the Oz campaign has mocked at times. Fetterman’s challenges communicating were on full display during the debate, with the Democrat calling it the “elephant in the room.”

“It’s clear that the people of Pennsylvania have John’s back in this race. They stepped up tonight with a gigantic show of support for John and his debate performance. We’re honored and grateful for the support heading into the last two weeks of the race,” said Fetterman’s campaign manager, Brendan McPhillips, in a statement regarding the post-debate fundraising. 

The Hill has reached out to Oz’s campaign for the latest fundraising numbers.

Recent polling has given Fetterman a slight lead over Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. 

 

Tags debate John Fetterman Mehmet Oz Pennsylvania Pennsylvania senate debate Senate

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  2. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  3. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  4. Trump discussed nuclear weapon ...
  5. Child found locked in dog kennel said ...
  6. Election Day rout will force big ...
  7. Alaska Republicans vote to censure ...
  8. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  9. Latinos break overwhelmingly for ...
  10. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — Red ...
  12. Putin cites COVID response in push to ...
  13. Zelensky: ‘We will definitely ...
  14. Davis: On the crime issue: ‘The ...
  15. The main COVID symptoms have changed, ...
  16. Kanye West no longer a billionaire ...
  17. Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I’m not here to ...
  18. Progressives go on damage control ...
Load more

Video

See all Video