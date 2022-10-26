Biden approval rating slips to 43 percent: survey 

Two weeks ahead of the midterms, President Biden’s approval rating is clocking in at 43 percent, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico survey.

Approval for the president has appeared to climb back from dramatic lows earlier this year, but still sits lower than his disapproval rating, with 55 percent disapproving.

Eighty percent of Democrats and 34 percent of independents approve of Biden, while just 9 percent of Republicans do the same.

Just 30 percent of registered voters think the country is headed in the right direction, while 70 percent things have “pretty seriously” gone off the wrong track.

The president’s party, though, held a lead on a generic congressional ballot, with 47 percent saying they’d cast their ballot for a Democratic candidate and 42 percent saying the same of a Republican candidate.

As November’s elections loom, economic problems are the top issue for the most voters (46 percent), and just over a third of voters approve of the president’s handling of the matter (35 percent).

Next up on the priority list are women’s issues (12 percent), senior issues like Medicare and Social Security (10 percent) and security issues (10 percent).

Just under half of voters approved of Biden’s protection of Social Security and Medicare (48 percent) and of his national security (42 percent) and foreign policy work (40 percent). Approval ratings for his work on women’s issues were not available.

The Morning Consult-Politico survey was conducted Oct. 21-23 and polled 2,005 registered voters. The results have a margin of error of 2 percentage points.