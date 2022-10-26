Democrats widen lead to 5 points on generic congressional ballot: survey

Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot widened to 5 points in the newest Politico-Morning Consult survey.

Forty seven percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the midterm elections were held today, compared to 42 percent who would support a Republican, the poll found.

The larger gap aligns with Democrats’ advantage recorded by the pollster in August and early September.

But in recent weeks, Republicans had appeared to make gains as gas prices began rising again and the release of worse-than-expected inflation reports.

The latest consumer price index showed inflation wasn’t slowing down, indicating a 0.4 percent price rise in September as the annual inflation rate dropped slightly to 8.2 percent.

Polls have consistently shown voters tend to trust the GOP more on the economy and inflation, while Democrats have looked to bring attention to issues like the Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion protections.

Those GOP gains culminated in last week’s survey showing Democrats led the generic ballot by just 1 point, garnering 45 percent support to Republicans’ 44 percent.

Other pollsters found Republicans earlier this month closed Democrats’ advantage.

A New York Times-Siena College poll taken between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12 found Republicans held a 4-point advantage on the generic ballot among likely voters, with 49 percent supporting Republicans compared to 45 percent support for Democrats.

That poll had also recorded a shift from past weeks, previously finding a 1-point advantage for Democrats in September.

Republicans are seen as heavily favored to take control of the House in next month’s elections, but control of the Senate is a closer battle.

The chamber’s majority party is likely to be determined by a handful of close races, like those in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Many pollsters that have surveyed those battleground contests indicate candidates’ slight leads often fall within their polls’ margin of error, suggesting either party could take control of the upper chamber.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was taken between Oct. 21-23 through interviews with 2,005 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.