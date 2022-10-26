trending:

Campaign

Budd leading Beasley by 4 points: North Carolina Senate poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/26/22 1:32 PM ET
This combination of photos shows North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., left, and Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley, right, during a televised debate on Oct. 7, 2022, at Spectrum News 1 studio in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) is leading Democrat Cheri Beasley in the race for a seat in the upper chamber, according to a new Marist College poll. 

The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 49 percent of respondents who said they will definitely vote in next month’s election supported Budd, while 45 percent of those surveyed said they will vote for Beasley. Budd’s lead is just outside of the survey’s 3.8 percentage point margin of error.

Among registered voters surveyed, each candidate garnered 44 percent support. Ten percent of registered voters said they were undecided, according to the poll.

Along party lines, 89 percent of registered Republican respondents said they would vote for Budd on Election Day, and five percent of Republicans in the state said they will cast their vote for Beasley.

Eighty-eight percent of registered Democrat respondents said they’ll vote for Beasley, who recently served as the state’s Supreme Court Justice, in November’s election, while five percent of state Democrats surveyed said they will cast their vote for Budd. 

Among registered independent voters, 40 percent said they’ll vote for Beasley, while 39 percent of those surveyed said they’d vote for Budd. 

The Budd-Beasley contest is one of the few Senate races in November’s midterm election that could determine which party keeps control of the upper chamber.

Both candidates are seeking to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) who announced his decision not to seek a fourth term.

The Marist College poll was conducted from October 17th to October 20th with a total of 1,247 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.

