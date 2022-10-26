Michael Bloomberg gives Pelosi-aligned super PAC another $10M as midterms near

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is dumping $10 million more into a Democratic super PAC aligned with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as the midterm elections inch closer and experts predict Republicans will take control of the House.

The former presidential candidate’s contribution to the House Majority PAC comes on top of an $11 million donation he previously made to the group, bringing his total financial support to $21 million.

“House Majority PAC is incredibly grateful for the support of Mayor Bloomberg in our efforts to keep a Democratic House Majority,” House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell said in a statement.

“With so much at stake right now, including democracy itself, Mayor Bloomberg’s support ensures that we can keep pace with extremist Republicans who are spreading lies and misinformation about Democratic candidates and incumbents around the country,” she added.

Politico first reported Bloomberg’s contribution, which a source confirmed to The Hill.

Bloomberg, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, has given more than $70 million to candidates and caucuses this election cycle, according to Politico. Two people familiar with his contributions said he has donated money to Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), both of whom are running in competitive races.

The New York Democrat has also dumped money into gubernatorial elections and races for secretary of state across the country.

Additionally, Bloomberg has funneled more than $15 million through left-leaning groups like EMILY’s List, Planned Parenthood and the League of Conservation Voters, Bloomberg’s advisers told The Washington Post.

House Majority PAC has received more than $134 million this cycle as of Sept. 30, as the Democratic caucus looks to maintain its majority in the House. By contrast, however, the Congressional Leadership Fund — a super PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — has raked in more than $220 million in the same time frame.

The significant fundraising comes as both parties look to win control of the House for the next two years. Republicans are favored to secure control of the chamber over Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight, 82 percent to 18 percent.

On Tuesday, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted its outlook for the House toward Republicans, predicting that the GOP will win as many as 25 seats — an increase from its previous forecast of 10 to 20 seats.

Democrats saw a boost in momentum over the summer, after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, but the advantage has since shifted back to Republicans as polls show voters concerned with the economy and inflation.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball, an elections forecaster based at the University of Virginia, also predicts that Republicans will win control of the House next month.

On Monday, President Biden authorized the Democratic National Committee to allocate $10 million to campaign committees supporting House and Senate Democrats, and he vowed to help fundraise $8 million for left-leaning candidates on the ballot this cycle.

Bloomberg’s campaign assistance strategy this year represents a departure from previous cycles. As the Post reported, the former mayor and presidential candidate has made high-profile contributions in the past.

Marc La Vorgna, a spokesperson for Bloomberg, told Politico that, “He has a long-standing relationship with Speaker Pelosi, was aware of the party’s current needs, and wanted to step up again.”