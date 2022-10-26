trending:

Campaign

New woman accuses Walker of pressuring her to have abortion

by Zach Schonfeld - 10/26/22 3:22 PM ET
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Greg Nash
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker participates in the Nexstar Georgia Senate Debate at District Live at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Another woman anonymously accused Georgia Senate Republican nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during a years-long affair.

The woman, who spoke to reporters as “Jane Doe” and is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, alleged Wednesday that she began a romantic and intimate relationship with Walker in November 1987, when he was married to another woman.

She claimed that years later, she became pregnant with Walker’s child.

She alleged Walker gave her cash to go to an abortion clinic in Dallas. After she decided not to go through with the procedure, she alleged Walker drove her to the clinic and waited in the parking lot as she went inside to receive the abortion.

Earlier this month, another woman came forward alleging Walker pressured her to have an abortion, which Walker has denied.

“I’m done with this foolishness,” Walker said at a Wednesday campaign amid the second woman’s accusations, according to CBS’s Elizabeth Campbell.

“I’ve already told you this is a lie and I’m not going to entertain this or continue to carry the lie along,” Walker added. “And I also want to let you know I didn’t kill JFK.”

The Hill has reached out to Walker’s campaign for comment.

DEVELOPING

