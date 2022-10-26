trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

by Caroline Vakil - 10/26/22 3:49 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 10/26/22 3:49 PM ET

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for Pritzker, compared to 41 percent for Republican Darren Bailey. The same poll had Pritzker in a much wider lead ahead of Bailey last month at 51 percent and 36 percent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, this latest poll had Duckworth ahead of Republican challenger Kathy Salvi 49 percent to 39 percent. Last month’s poll had Duckworth leading 50 percent to Salvi’s 31 percent.

“Among voters who say the state is headed down the wrong track, 75% plan to vote for Bailey and 11% Pritzker. Of those who say the state is headed in the right direction, Pritzker has a commanding lead, 93% to 4%,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

“Pritzker holds the majority of support among Chicago voters at 66% and voters in the surrounding suburbs with 52%. Bailey’s support comes from outside the Chicago area, where he leads Pritzker 53% to 40%,” he noted.

The Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey was conducted with 1,000 very likely voters between Oct. 20 and Oct. 24. The margin of voters is plus or minus 3.02 percentage points. 

Tags 2022 midterms Darren Bailey J.B. Pritzker Tammy Duckworth

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  2. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  3. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  5. Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court ...
  6. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  7. Election Day rout would force big ...
  8. Supreme Court may overturn race-based ...
  9. Biden to take on ‘junk fees’ as ...
  10. Judge orders release of DeSantis ...
  11. Sen. Menendez under federal ...
  12. Trump discussed nuclear weapon ...
  13. New CNN chief says changes at network ...
  14. Kelly, Masters tied in ...
  15. Latinos break overwhelmingly for ...
  16. Fetterman stroke sparks debate over ...
  17. New woman accuses Walker of ...
  18. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video