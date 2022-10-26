Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for Pritzker, compared to 41 percent for Republican Darren Bailey. The same poll had Pritzker in a much wider lead ahead of Bailey last month at 51 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, this latest poll had Duckworth ahead of Republican challenger Kathy Salvi 49 percent to 39 percent. Last month’s poll had Duckworth leading 50 percent to Salvi’s 31 percent.

“Among voters who say the state is headed down the wrong track, 75% plan to vote for Bailey and 11% Pritzker. Of those who say the state is headed in the right direction, Pritzker has a commanding lead, 93% to 4%,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

“Pritzker holds the majority of support among Chicago voters at 66% and voters in the surrounding suburbs with 52%. Bailey’s support comes from outside the Chicago area, where he leads Pritzker 53% to 40%,” he noted.

The Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey was conducted with 1,000 very likely voters between Oct. 20 and Oct. 24. The margin of voters is plus or minus 3.02 percentage points.