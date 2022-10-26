Trump holding Iowa rally to boost Grassley, Reynolds

Former President Trump will head to Iowa on Nov. 3 to stump for longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) and Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), just days before voters head to the polls for the midterm elections.

Trump’s Save America PAC announced on Wednesday that the former president will be heading to Sioux City, Iowa, in a bid to boost Grassley and Reynolds.

Both Grassley and Reynolds are favored to win reelection, however Grassley’s race against Democratic challenger Mike Franken appears to be tightening.

A Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll released last week showed Franken gaining on Grassley, separated by just 3 points.

While the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted the Senate race slightly toward the Democratic challenger — moving it from “solidly Republican” to “likely Republican” — it emphasized that it is “highly skeptical” that Grassley will lose.

In the final weeks of the midterm elections, Trump has held a number of rallies in swing states, including Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, that could determine control of the Senate.

Though Iowa is less likely to sway control of Congress, it is key in the presidential nominating contests, with the Iowa caucuses kicking off primary season for both parties.

While Trump has not officially declared his candidacy, he has frequently teased a third run for president in 2024. At a rally in Texas on Saturday, the former president again suggested he is considering another run, saying, “I will probably have to do it again.”