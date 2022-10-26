Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election

Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms.

Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

The announcement comes one day after Oz and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, went head-to-head in their first and only televised debate, which showcased the lingering effects of a Fetterman’s stroke earlier this year.

Fetterman and Oz have polled within the margin of error in several recent surveys, and Trump’s decision to come to the Keystone State underscores the resources both Republicans and Democrats continue to pour into the race.

Trump has already traveled to Pennsylvania twice this year, mostly recently early last month. President Biden has also campaigned in the state twice already, and is scheduled to campaign there once more with former President Obama on Nov. 5.

Democrats see Pennsylvania as their best pickup opportunity in the Senate, after the seat was left open by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). However, the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report has recently shifted the seat to a “toss up” from “lean Democrat.”