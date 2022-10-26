Trump to hold Florida rally for Rubio

Former President Trump will hold a rally with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) just two days before Election Day for the midterms.

Trump said in a release through his Save America PAC that he will hold a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6, to support Rubio, who is running for reelection against Rep. Val Demings (D).

“President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today,” the release states. “Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State.”

The announcement does not mention Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is running for a second term against Democrat Charlie Crist.

DeSantis has been rumored to be considering a 2024 run for president, and regularly polls as the second-most-popular potential GOP presidential contender behind Trump, who has repeatedly hinted he plans to make another run for the White House.

The Hill has reached out to Trump and DeSantis about whether the governor will participate in the rally.

Polls have shown Rubio and DeSantis both with comfortable leads over their Democratic opponents. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average shows Rubio leading by about 9 points and DeSantis leading by about 11 points.

Trump also plans to hold rallies in rallies in Iowa and Pennsylvania in the coming days to boost Republican candidates in those states.