Vance in new ad hits Ryan over rising cost of breakfast

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance hit his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan over the rising cost of food in a new ad released exclusively to The Hill on Thursday less than two weeks out from Election Day.

The ad, a seven-figure buy called “Breakfast,” will air in media markets across Ohio and on various digital platforms.

“Since Biden took over, breakfast and everything else is much more expensive,” Vance says in the spot, which shows him cooking breakfast for his 10-month-old daughter.

“Tim Ryan could have stopped this inflation which is killing the middle class.

Vance is facing a tight race against Ryan. The Real Clear Politics shows Vance leading by 2 points.

The ad comes as Republican candidates up and down the ballot have drilled in their messaging on inflation.

A Monmouth University poll released earlier this month showed 82 percent of Americans say inflation is an “extremely or very important” issue to them.