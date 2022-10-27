trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Vance in new ad hits Ryan over rising cost of breakfast

by Julia Manchester - 10/27/22 12:00 PM ET
by Julia Manchester - 10/27/22 12:00 PM ET
Associated Press/Francois Mori
Candidates for Ohio Senate J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance hit his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan over the rising cost of food in a new ad released exclusively to The Hill on Thursday less than two weeks out from Election Day. 

The ad, a seven-figure buy called “Breakfast,” will air in media markets across Ohio and on various digital platforms. 

“Since Biden took over, breakfast and everything else is much more expensive,” Vance says in the spot, which shows him cooking breakfast for his 10-month-old daughter. 

“Tim Ryan could have stopped this inflation which is killing the middle class. 

Vance is facing a tight race against Ryan. The Real Clear Politics shows Vance leading by 2 points. 

The ad comes as Republican candidates up and down the ballot have drilled in their messaging on inflation. 

A Monmouth University poll released earlier this month showed 82 percent of Americans say inflation is an “extremely or very important” issue to them. 

Tags Biden JD Vance Ohio Senate Race Tim Ryan Tim Ryan

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden, Harris to make rare campaign ...
  2. Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing ...
  3. Skechers says Ye escorted out of ...
  4. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  5. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  6. Cook Political Report shifts Arizona ...
  7. These are the safest states in the ...
  8. Here are the companies that have cut ...
  9. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  10. US growth rebounds in third ...
  11. Senate races are tightening across ...
  12. Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink ...
  13. What to know about RSV symptoms and ...
  14. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  15. China fires back after Hawley ...
  16. Americans die younger in states with ...
  17. A historian’s perspective on Trump: ...
  18. Will Brazil have its own Jan. 6 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video