Campaign

Biden to travel to New Mexico for events with governor ahead of midterms

by Brett Samuels - 10/27/22 3:08 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden will visit New Mexico next week for events with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), marking the second time a White House official has traveled to the state ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Biden will head to New Mexico on Nov. 3, the White House said, for events with the governor and other state and local officials. Further details were not immediately available.

The president’s visit will come roughly one week after Vice President Harris traveled to New Mexico for a fundraiser with Lujan Grisham and an event focused on protecting abortion access.

The trip to a state Biden carried by 10 percentage points in 2020 reflects how Democrats on defense in races across the country, even in areas where the president won comfortably two years ago.

A poll released earlier this week from the Trafalgar Group showed Lujan Grisham trailing by 1 percentage point to her Republican challenger, Mark Ronchetti. Other polls over the past month from Emerson College and the left-leaning Public Policy Polling have shown Lujan Grisham leading by at least 5 percentage points.

