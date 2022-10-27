Schumer caught on hot mic saying Democrats ‘going downhill’ in Georgia

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday was caught on a hot mic saying Democrats are “going downhill” in Georgia.

Schumer was speaking in a huddle with President Biden on the tarmac about the midterm elections ahead of the president’s trip to New York.

“The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia,” Schumer told Biden. “It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker.”

Walker, Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate, has been embroiled in multiple scandals, including allegations that he pressured women to have abortions, despite running on a platform opposing the procedure.

When contacted by The Hill, a spokesperson for Schumer’s office said the Senate leader “believes the Democratic candidates will win” the midterm elections.

Polls show a tight race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia, which has seen record turnout in early voting for a midterm election.