Wes Moore elected as Maryland governor

Democratic candidate Wes Moore is projected to win Maryland’s gubernatorial race against Republican challenger Dan Cox.

The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. ET.

Moore is the former head of an anti-poverty nonprofit and the author of autobiography “The Other Wes Moore.”

He was the expected winner of the governor’s race in Maryland, a state that has historically been led by Democrats.

Cox was endorsed by former President Trump in the race and was a prominent 2020 election denier who helped organize buses for rioters who headed to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Moore will replace retiring Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is stepping down after completing two terms.