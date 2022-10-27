Fetterman on debate: ‘It’s about getting back up and fighting’

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Thursday emphasized the importance of “getting back up and fighting” after his lackluster debate performance earlier this week.

“We’ve always showed up,” Fetterman told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “… We showed up for the debate, and of course it wasn’t gonna be easy … It’s about getting back up and fighting.”

Fetterman had a rocky performance against his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz at the first and only debate of the Pennsylvania Senate race on Tuesday. Where Oz — a former television personality — was in his element on the debate stage, the Democratic candidate stumbled, highlighting his ongoing recovery from a recent stroke.

The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor suffered a stroke just days before the primary election in May. Since then, Oz and his fellow Republicans have frequently questioned Fetterman’s health and capabilities.

However, Fetterman told Reid on Thursday night that his doctors believe he is ready and “fit to be serving” in the Senate. He worked in a jab at Oz, noting that he relies on the judgment of “real doctors, not a fake doctor like Dr. Oz.”

“One of the things we always remind everybody is that by January, I would be much, much better, but Oz will still be a fraud,” Fetterman added.

With just over one week left until Election Day, the race remains tight, rated as a “toss up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. Fetterman appears to be holding an extremely narrow lead over Oz in the polls, according to an average from FiveThirtyEight.

With control of the Senate at stake, both Democrats and Republicans are bringing in their heavy hitters in the final weeks of the campaign. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to make a rare joint campaign appearance with Fetterman on Friday, while former President Trump will head back to Pennsylvania for the third time this year to stump for Oz and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano on Nov. 5.