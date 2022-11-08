trending:

Campaign

Georgia county removes two poll workers after Jan. 6 Facebook posts 

by Julia Mueller - 11/08/22 5:29 PM ET
Voting
Greg Nash
A voter is seen at a polling station in Langley High School in McLean, Va., on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Georgia’s Fulton County removed two poll workers — a mother and son — shortly before polls opened Tuesday morning due to Facebook posts that contained an election security threat, local elections officials said. 

“We decided — out of the safety for the election, we decided to remove them until we can complete the investigation,” said Nadine Williams, Fulton County’s interim director of elections, in a press conference aired by local media on Tuesday

Williams confirmed there was a threat to election security included in one of the posts, but did not elaborate further. One of the posts showed the mother-son duo attending the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to CNN.  

“There were some things in there that were not allowed. You cannot take videos or photos in the election, so that was what brought it to our election,” Williams said.  

A peer had reportedly informed Fulton County election officials of the social media posts and comments made at a poll workers event.  

Election officials consulted with the Georgia secretary of state’s office and agreed that the social media posts were cause for concern, and the two workers were removed, pending investigation, before voting started in the state, Williams said.

The Hill has reached out to Fulton County’s elections board for more information on the poll workers and their social media posts.

