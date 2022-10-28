Liz Cheney launches new ad targeting Arizona GOP candidates

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) leadership PAC on Friday released a new ad in Arizona targeting two election deniers who are running for high-profile statewide offices, saying “we cannot give people power who will not honor elections.”

“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat. But if I lived in Arizona, I absolutely would. You have a candidate for governor, Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of State, Mark Finchem, both of whom have said that they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it,” Cheney can be heard saying in the 30-second ad, “Honor.”

“And if you care about the survival of our Republic, we cannot give people power who will not honor elections. We must have elected officials who honor that responsibility,” she adds.

Her leadership PAC, Great Task PAC, will be airing the ad on broadcast, online and streaming platforms in the state as part of a more $500,000 media buy. The ad was first reported by NBC News.

Lake and Finchem have both openly questioned the 2020 election, and recent polling has shown both polling within the margin of error against their Democratic contenders.

An Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey released earlier this month showed Finchem receiving 42 percent support compared to Democrat Adrian Fontes at 41 percent, well within the margin of error.

Meanwhile, a FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll released on Wednesday showed Lake receiving 54 percent compared to Hobbs at 43 percent.

Cheney’s ad also comes one day after she endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) for reelection against Republican Tom Barrett.

The Hill has reached out to Lake’s and Finchem’s campaigns for comment.