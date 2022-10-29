Oz campaign aired debate with Fetterman on mobile billboard outside of Biden event in PA

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign aired Tuesday’s debate with his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, on a mobile billboard outside of a Democratic fundraiser with President Biden on Friday night.

“Pennsylvanians deserve to see this debate as much as possible since John Fetterman ducked six others,” Oz’s communications director Brittany Yanick said in a statement announcing the billboard. “He won’t be able to escape it during his fundraiser with the inflator-in-chief.”

Fetterman had a rocky performance during his debate with the former television personality on Tuesday. Fetterman’s health issues have raised concerns about his ability to serve as senator amid his stroke recovery.

However, Fetterman released a letter from his doctor earlier this month stating that the candidate was “no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

The debate was the first and only face-off between the two before the 2022 midterm elections next month.

The Democratic candidate, who suffered a stroke this spring, agreed to one debate using closed captioning due to ongoing auditory processing difficulties from his stroke.

President Biden and Vice President Harris made a rare joint campaign appearance with Fetterman at a Democratic fundraiser in Pennsylvania on Friday, in an effort to garner support for the Democratic candidate.

Oz and Fetterman are locked in close race for the Keystone State’s Senate seat that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

“Everything’s at stake in just 11 days,” Biden said on Friday night. “It’s not hyperbole to suggest all eyes are on Pennsylvania. So much is at stake for this state, for this country we all love.”

The Oz campaign’s billboard outside Friday’s is the latest in a series of jabs the candidates have landed on one another.

Fetterman put up his own billboards earlier this month, calling Oz a “Cowboys fan” and doubling down on efforts to paint him as an outsider from New Jersey.

He also previously trolled the Republican candidate by flying an airplane banner over South Jersey that read “HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ❤ JOHN.”

The Fetterman campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Oz campaign’s billboard.