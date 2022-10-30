Kemp, Abrams clash in final debate, but agree to accept election results

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams clashed in their final debate on Sunday over issues ranging from abortion to voting rights and COVID-19 precautions. But they both agreed to accept the election results.

Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams in the state’s gubernatorial race in 2018, but Abrams refused to concede citing a “rigged” system and accusing Kemp of suppressing votes.

During Sunday’s gubernatorial debate broadcast by CBS affiliate WBS-TV, moderator Justin Farmer asked both candidates if they will accept the results of their election. Abrams said “yes” and Kemp said “absolutely,” using the opportunity for an attack against the Democrat.

“Ms. Abrams has spent the last two years…really the last 10 years running around telling you that’s not the case. She’s benefited personally from that running around and scaring people about suppressive votes and suppressive legislation.”

Abrams said she was proud of her work advocating for voting rights, advocate for voting rights, noting that her father was attested at the age of 14 helping register Black voters.

“I am proud that I’ve spent 30 years of my life defending the right to vote, defending the access to the right to vote,” Abrams said.

Kemp has a significant lead over Abrams in one of the most closely watched gubernatorial races in the country. according to polls.

Georgia’s Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and GOP nominee Herschel Walker appears to be much closer, and Abrams on Sunday sought to tie Kemp to Walker, who has dealt with a series of scandals during his campaign.

She said Kemp “refuses to defend us and yet he defended Herschel Walker, saying that he didn’t want to be involved in the personal life of his running mate, but he doesn’t mind being involved in the personal lives and the personal medical choices of women in Georgia.”

It was one of multiple attacks from Abrams over Kemp’s abortion stance, with surveys showing a majority of Georgians supporting abortion access.

Kemp supported a 2019 Georgia law banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks into pregnancy.

Kemp has said he does not see a need to pass further restrictions, but refused to say Sunday whether he would sign new abortion limits.

“I’m not going to say yes or no to any specific piece of legislation,” he said.

Kemp and Abrams have also battled over COVID-19 restrictions throughout this year, with Abrams urging caution in reopening and Kemp’s campaign accusing Abrams of hypocrisy.

“We’re one new COVID variant away from Ms. Abrams wanting to lock our state down,” Kemp said Sunday.

“I didn’t say we need lockdowns,” Abrams responded. “I said we need caution.”

The candidates also clashed over crime, which has been a focus of many races across the county in the final stretch of campaigns.

Kemp highlighted his support from 107 sheriffs in the state. “Men and women in law enforcement know who is going to be with them, who has their back and continues to have their back,” he said.

“No,” Abrams said, “I don’t have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability.”

More than 1.6 million Georgians have already cast ballots ahead of election day on Nov. 8, a record pace for a midterm.