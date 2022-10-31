Economy, abortion, crime top voters’ concerns before midterms: Gallup

Americans are most concerned about the economy, abortion and crime with midterm elections just days away, according to a new Gallup survey.

About 49 percent of registered voters list the economy as a top concern in the upcoming elections, while 42 percent say abortion is extremely important and 40 percent say the same for crime.

Compared to Gallup polling in June, the percentage of voters listing abortion as extremely important dropped 1 percentage point, while those listing the economy as a major concern in the survey released Monday fell from 54 percent in June.

Gun policy had previously ranked as a major issue in June, with 55 percent saying it was extremely important after the May 24 shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

In the latest Gallup poll, 38 percent list gun policy as extremely important, similar to immigration at 37 percent.

The findings come as early voting is already underway in many states and the Nov. 8 election day draws near, with Republicans expected to pick up seats in the House and Senate this year because of Americans’ concerns with a lagging economy and rising prices.

While third-quarter results released last week showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent after six months of an economic decline, experts warn the increase was largely driven by a surge in exports and may only be temporary.

Republicans are continuing to campaign on the economy as inflation remains around a 40-year high and fears of a recession loom. Crime has also been a major talking point for Republican candidates, who have targeted the issue in campaign ads.

Meanwhile, the momentum Democrats enjoyed over the summer through campaigning on abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade appears to be waning, although the issue does remain a top concern after the economy.

Republicans are more likely to list the economy as a major concern at 64 percent, according to the new Gallup poll. GOP voters list immigration and crime both in second place, tied at 55 percent each.

Democrats are divided between abortion, with 51 percent listing the issue as extremely important, and climate change at 49 percent.

The poll was conducted Oct. 3 to Oct. 23 among 1,009 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.