Warnock leads Walker by 3 points in new Georgia Senate poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) leads Republican Herschel Walker by three points in his Senate reelection race, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday.

About 49 percent of likely Georgia voters support Warnock while 46 percent support Walker, according to the poll.

The slim lead Warnock maintains over Walker, which is within the poll’s margin of error, is consistent with other polling throughout the race.

Even after several scandals have rocked Walker, polls show a tight contest with early voting surging in Georgia.

Walker has faced allegations that he pressured at least two women to have an abortion, once in 2008 and another time with another woman in 1993. Walker has denied both allegations.

The GOP nominee has also been accused of domestic assault by his ex-wife and he fathered three children he did not previously disclose.

Still, Walker appears to have weathered the controversy with Election Day just a week out.

About 52 percent of Georgians view him favorably, compared to 58 percent for Warnock, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll.

But Georgians are more likely to say Warnock is honest than Walker, the poll shows.

About 49 percent say the Democratic senator is honest and trustworthy, compared to 37 percent for Walker.

In the midterm elections, Georgians are more concerned with the economy (51 percent) than social issues (32 percent), according to the poll.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted Oct. 24 to Oct. 27 among 604 likely voters in Georgia. The margin of error is 4.8 percentage points.