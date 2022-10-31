trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Lujan Grisham holds narrow lead in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

by TheHill.com - 10/31/22 7:30 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 10/31/22 7:30 PM ET
Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) holds a 3-percentage point lead over Republican Mark Ronchetti in the New Mexico gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Monday.

The poll found Lujan Grisham leading Ronchetti 49 percent to 46 percent among very likely voters. Three percent said they were undecided. 

The poll shifts Lujan Grisham’s support to 50 percent and Ronchetti’s to 48 percent when the survey incorporates those who said they were undecided but were asked whom they were leaning toward at that time.

Still, an overwhelming majority of respondents expect the governor to win a second term. When respondents were asked whom they expected would prevail in the gubernatorial race setting aside the respondents’ preferred candidate, 58 percent said Lujan Grisham, while 42 percent said Ronchetti.

The last time New Mexico elected a Democrat for governor prior to Lujan Grisham’s 2018 win was back in 2006, when the state reelected then-Gov. Bill Richardson for a second term. The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the seat as “lean Democrat.”

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, noted that while Ronchetti held an edge in the 2nd Congressional District, the governor held an edge in the state’s other two districts. 

“Lujan Grisham holds a 51% majority of support in the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, whereas Ronchetti’s base of support lies in the 2nd District where he holds a 53% majority,” he said.

The Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey surveyed 1,000 very likely voters between Oct. 25-28. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.02 percentage points. 

Tags Bill Richardson Mark Ronchetti Mark Ronchetti Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lujan Grisham New Mexico New Mexico governor's race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  2. Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like ...
  3. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  4. Elon Musk named sole director of ...
  5. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  6. Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ...
  7. Powerball jackpot reaches $1B for ...
  8. Is the US headed toward a housing ...
  9. Clinton wants Trump to pay her legal ...
  10. Biden threatens oil companies with ...
  11. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
  12. Is the ‘secret majority’ about to ...
  13. CDC director tests positive for ...
  14. Seriously low diesel supply threatens ...
  15. Ye suspended from Instagram again ...
  16. Hogan tests positive for COVID
  17. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake ...
  18. Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin ...
Load more

Video

See all Video