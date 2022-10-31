Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day

Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing both candidates, the poll shows.

Last week, the Democratic senator and Republican challenger were also deadlocked in a CBS News-YouGov poll.

The candidates are also nearly tied in favorability ratings, according to the poll released on Monday.

Cortez Masto is viewed favorably by 52 percent of likely Nevada voters, while Laxalt is viewed favorably by about 51 percent.

The race is one of the more closely watched contests as both parties vie for control of the evenly divided Senate.

About 48 percent of Nevada voters surveyed say they want a Republican-controlled Congress, while 44 percent say they want a Democrat-controlled Congress.

Consistent with other polling, about 51 percent of Nevada likely voters say the economy is a major concern this election cycle, while just 35 percent list social issues, such as abortion, gun control and democracy, as a major concern.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted Oct. 19 to Oct. 24 among 885 likely voters in Nevada. The margin of error is 4.3 percentage points.