Kelly tops Masters by 6 points in Arizona Senate race: poll 

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads Republican challenger Blake Masters by 6 points in the state’s Senate race, new polling shows.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday found Kelly with 51 percent to Masters’ 45 percent, a lead that may signal hope for Democrats to secure the state just over a week until November’s midterm elections.

Nearly half of voters, or 47 percent, said they had at least a somewhat favorable view of the sitting senator, while 38 percent said the same of Masters.

At the same time, 49 percent of likely voters said they prefer Republican control of the Senate as the outcome of this year’s elections, and 42 percent said they prefer Democratic control as the outcome.

Arizona’s race has been tight as the incumbent Democrat faces off against former President Trump’s endorsee, venture capital executive Masters.

But among four contentious Senate races included in the new survey — Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada — Kelly enjoyed the most comfortable lead.

In Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman led Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, 49 percent to 44 percent. In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock led Republican Herschel Walker by just 3 points, 49 percent to 46 percent. And in Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt were tied, each with 47 percent.

The new poll indicates potentially promising outcomes for Democrats in the closely watched states.

Conducted Oct. 24-28, the poll surveyed 604 likely Arizona voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.