trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Kelly tops Masters by 6 points in Arizona Senate race: poll 

by Julia Mueller - 10/31/22 9:30 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/31/22 9:30 AM ET
Greg Nash/Getty Images-Brandon Bell

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads Republican challenger Blake Masters by 6 points in the state’s Senate race, new polling shows. 

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday found Kelly with 51 percent to Masters’ 45 percent, a lead that may signal hope for Democrats to secure the state just over a week until November’s midterm elections.  

Nearly half of voters, or 47 percent, said they had at least a somewhat favorable view of the sitting senator, while 38 percent said the same of Masters.

At the same time, 49 percent of likely voters said they prefer Republican control of the Senate as the outcome of this year’s elections, and 42 percent said they prefer Democratic control as the outcome.

Arizona’s race has been tight as the incumbent Democrat faces off against former President Trump’s endorsee, venture capital executive Masters. 

But among four contentious Senate races included in the new survey — Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada — Kelly enjoyed the most comfortable lead.  

In Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman led Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, 49 percent to 44 percent. In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock led Republican Herschel Walker by just 3 points, 49 percent to 46 percent. And in Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt were tied, each with 47 percent.  

The new poll indicates potentially promising outcomes for Democrats in the closely watched states.  

Conducted Oct. 24-28, the poll surveyed 604 likely Arizona voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.  

Tags Arizona Arizona Senate Blake Masters Blake Masters Mark Kelly Mark Kelly Poll Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  2. Is the ‘secret majority’ about to ...
  3. What we know about suspected Paul ...
  4. Arizona Republican attorney ...
  5. Jim Jordan poised to serve as top ...
  6. Obama interrupted by heckler while ...
  7. Juan Williams: Democracy hangs in the ...
  8. Seriously low diesel supply threatens ...
  9. ‘Neither’ is not an option in ...
  10. RNC chairwoman won’t apologize for ...
  11. Is the US headed toward a housing ...
  12. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  13. House GOP campaign chief spars with ...
  14. Lawmakers point fingers over who’s ...
  15. GOP gives mixed messages on Paul ...
  16. Musk tweets at Hillary ...
  17. Why the fate of Medicare and Social ...
  18. Time for the United States to extend ...
Load more

Video

See all Video