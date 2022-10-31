Abbott beating O’Rourke by 6 points in Texas governor race: survey

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has a 6-point lead on his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke with just days until the election, according to new survey by the University of Texas at Tyler Polling Center.

Fifty percent of likely Texas voters say they will vote for Abbott, while 44 percent say they intend to vote for O’Rourke, according to the poll, taken Oct. 17-24.

That is largely in line with polls that for months have shown Abbott with a lead in the high single digits, though a poll released on Oct. 21 showed Abbott with an 11-point lead.

Among registered voters in the new poll, the gap is even smaller: 47 percent said they will vote for the Republican incumbent while 44 percent plan to vote for the Democratic challenger.

Likely voters were highly influenced by party affiliation, with 90 percent each of both parties supporting their respective party’s candidate.

Six percent of surveyed Democrats plan to support Abbott and seven percent of Republicans support O’Rourke.

Independents are split evenly, with 44 percent saying they support each candidate.

Two percent of likely voters say they will vote for Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts and 1 percent support Green party candidate Delilah Barrios.

Likely voters in Texas said the most important issue to them is securing the border (28 percent), followed by the economy and inflation (20 percent) and then a tie between reproductive rights and gun control (each at 10 percent).

Those numbers differ when controlled for party affiliation: 47 percent of Republicans mark securing the border as their top issue, compared to 27 percent of independents and only 4 percent of Democrats.

Twenty-one percent of Democrats say that reproductive rights is the priority issue, with gun control following closely behind at 19 percent.

The margin of error for the poll is 2.9 percentage points for registered voters and 3.4 percentage points for likely voters. Respondents were randomly surveyed online and over the phone.