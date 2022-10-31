Warnock, Walker deadlocked in Georgia Senate race: poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) currently has a one-point lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and UGA.

The poll, published on Monday, found that both Warnock and Walker received 45 percent of support from state respondents who are likely to vote in next week’s election.

Along political party lines, 86 percent of registered Republican respondents said they’ll vote for Walker, a former standout at the University of Georgia and the NFL, while 93 percent of registered Democrats said they’ll vote for Warnock, a pastor in Atlanta.

Among registered independent respondents, 52 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Warnock and 28 percent said they’ll vote for Walker, and 15 percent for Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, according to the poll.

The Warnock-Walker contest is among the key races that could swing control of the Senate.

In the Journal-Constitution poll, 51 percent of respondents said that they want to see the GOP win control of Congress in next week’s election, while 46 percent of those surveyed said they want the Democratic Party to regain control of both chambers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and UGA poll was conducted from Oct. 16-27 with a total of 1,022 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.