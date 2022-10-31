trending:

Campaign

Former GOP Rep. J.C. Watts endorses Democrat in Oklahoma governor’s race 

by Julia Mueller - 10/31/22 4:42 PM ET
Associated Press/Sue Ogrocki

Former Republican Rep. J.C. Watts (Okla.) has bucked his party to endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister in her challenge to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).  

“I was a Republican then, and I’m a Republican now, and, friends, I’m voting for Joy Hofmeister,” Watts says in a new ad.  

“All this scandal and corruption is just too much. Joy is a woman of faith and integrity. She’ll always put Oklahoma first. I know Joy personally, and I trust her, and you can too,” the former Oklahoma congressman said.  

Hofmeister was elected Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction twice as a Republican but swapped parties to register as a Democrat last year before mounting her gubernatorial campaign. 

“Conservatives like Congressman Watts see Stitt’s lies about me for what they are — a desperate attempt to maintain power,” Hofmeister wrote on Twitter, sharing the ad. 

The Oklahoma gubernatorial contest has proved a much closer race than expected.

If she wins the governorship, Hofmeister would be the Sooner State’s first Democratic governor elected since 2006.

