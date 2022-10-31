Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey.

The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.

Seventy-one percent of Republican respondents said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, and 23 percent said they will cast their vote for his opponent.

Seventy-one percent of Democratic respondents said they will vote for McMullin, while 6 percent said they’ll support Lee, according to the poll.

Among independents, 46 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for McMullin, while 36 percent said they’ll vote for Lee.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they have a favorable opinion of Lee, who’s seeking a third term in the chamber, while 44 percent of those surveyed have an unfavorable opinion of the incumbent.

Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said they have an unfavorable opinion of McMullin, who ran for president in 2016, while 41 percent of respondents have a favorable opinion of him.

The Emerson College Polling survey was conducted from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, with a total of 825 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.3 percentage points.