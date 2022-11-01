6 in 10 in new poll more motivated to vote when facing prospect of national abortion ban

About six in 10 people said they are more motivated to vote when facing the prospect of a potential national abortion ban, according to a new poll.

The poll from the progressive firm Navigator Research, which was first reported by Semafor, found that 62 percent of Americans are more motivated to vote in the context of a nationwide abortion ban, including 77 percent of Democrats. Almost 50 percent of Republicans, along with 45 percent of independents, said the same.

About half of all Republicans and independents said a potential ban makes no difference on their enthusiasm to vote, while only 19 percent of Democrats said the same.

Pollsters found majorities of multiple racial groups said a possible ban would motivate them more, including two-thirds of Black Americans and more than seven in 10 Hispanic Americans.

The poll found that no more than 7 percent of any group said a national ban would make them less motivated to vote.

Pollsters also found widespread approval for continuing to allow abortions to take place in at least certain circumstances and disapproval for the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which declared a federal right to abortion.

Six out of 10 respondents said they consider themselves “pro-choice,” including 82 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and 36 percent of Republicans.

A third said they identify as “pro-life,” including 57 percent of Republicans. Less than 30 percent of independents and only 12 percent of Democrats said the same.

Three-quarters of respondents said they believe abortion should be legal, including a slight majority of Republicans.

The poll found 40 percent of respondents, including 42 percent of Republicans, said they are personally against abortion for themselves and their families but do not believe the government should prevent women from making the decision for themselves.

Just more than a third of GOP respondents said abortion should be illegal, but 55 percent of them said they support the court’s decision to overturn Roe.

The results come as Democrats are seeking to emphasize the issue of abortion rights to motivate voters ahead of next week’s midterm elections. The party began to close the gap with the GOP after Roe was overturned, but polling has shown that economic issues and inflation continue to be at the top of voters’ minds.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has introduced a bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, but several of his GOP colleagues have said they oppose the bill and the issue should be left to the states.

The new poll was conducted from Oct. 20 to 24 among 1,000 registered voters. Pollsters conducted 100 additional interviews among Hispanic voters, 78 additional interviews among Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, 100 additional interviews among African American voters and 104 additional interviews among independent voters.