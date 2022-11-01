trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

GOP leads in generic congressional ballot by 2 points: WSJ poll

by Jared Gans - 11/01/22 10:38 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/01/22 10:38 AM ET
Greg Nash

Republicans lead Democrats by 2 points on a generic congressional ballot with Election Day just one week away, according to a new survey. 

A Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday found 46 percent of registered voters would vote for a GOP candidate for Congress if the election was held today, and 44 percent would vote for a Democratic one. 

The GOP’s lead is within the margin of error but an improvement for the party from the Journal’s August poll, which found Democrats leading by 3 points. 

Pollsters found that abortion appears to have become less important of an issue than it was during the summer. Democrats started closing a gap with Republicans in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, but inflation and economic concerns have remained the top issues that voters list in polls leading up to the midterms. 

“The focus on the economic stuff, particularly inflation, is helpful to the GOP headed into the final stretch,” said GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducted the poll along with Democratic pollster John Anzalone. 

Almost half of all voters said they believe congressional Republicans can best get inflation under control, while only about a quarter said congressional Democrats are best able to do it. 

The poll also found that Republicans have more enthusiasm to vote than Democrats. 

The Journal reported that the GOP has also seen an improvement in its standing among Latino voters and women. 

Republicans led among white suburban women by 15 points, a shift of 26 points away from Democrats since the August poll the Journal conducted. 

Democrats are seeking to avoid a historical trend that sees the president’s party usually lose seats in Congress during the midterm elections. Republicans only need to gain a few seats in the House and one seat in the Senate to take control of each body. 

The poll was conducted from Oct. 22 to 26 among 1,500 registered voters. The margin of error was 2.5 percentage points.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms generic congressional ballot Tony Fabrizio

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the impending red wave could ...
  2. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  3. Chief Justice Roberts temporarily ...
  4. Political pressures divide, inflame ...
  5. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  6. Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP ...
  7. These five races will determine the ...
  8. Abbott beating O’Rourke by 6 points ...
  9. Biden threatens oil companies with ...
  10. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
  11. Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the ...
  12. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  13. Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like ...
  14. Arizona’s Libertarian Senate ...
  15. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  16. Clinton wants Trump to pay her legal ...
  17. Elon Musk named sole director of ...
  18. Is the ‘secret majority’ about to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video