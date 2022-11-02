Sisolak trails GOP rival in Nevada governor’s race: poll

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is trailing Republican challenger Joe Lombardo by 4 percentage points in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College Polling-KLAS 8 News Now-The Hill survey released on Wednesday found Sisolak with 45 percent support among very likely voters compared to Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, with 49 percent. Three percent said they were undecided.

Lombardo shifts to 50 percent support and Sisolak to 46 percent when the survey factors in undecided voters who were asked which candidate they’re leaning toward.

When respondents were also asked whom they expect will prevail in Nevada’s governor’s race setting aside their own preferred candidate, the survey shows a dead heat between the two: Half of those polled said Sisolak while the other half said Lombardo.

As in many states and races across the country, the greatest number of respondents (46 percent) cited the economy as the top issue determining their vote next month, followed by threats to democracy (14 percent) and abortion access (13 percent). The issue of economy as top-of-mind among voters is unsurprising given how the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions hit the tourism- and hospitality-driven state.

Significantly, both Lombardo and Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt (R) appear to be performing better among Hispanic/Latino voters in the state than their Democratic counterparts.

“In September, nearly a third of Hispanic voters were undecided in the races for US Senate and Nevada Governor. A week from election day, a majority of Hispanic voters support Republicans Laxalt and Lombardo over their Democratic incumbent opponents, at 54% and 51% respectively,” wrote Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

“This change occurs between September and now when Cortez Masto was leading 44% to 25% with 29% undecided among Hispanics, and now trails with these voters 54% to 41%,” he added.

The Emerson College Polling-KLAS 8 News Now-The Hill survey was conducted between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 with 2,000 very likely voters surveyed. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.