Campaign

Biden to make California election stop this week

by Alex Gangitano - 11/01/22 1:18 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and its’ importance to restoring abortion protection after the recent Supreme Court decision to strike Roe v. Wade.

President Biden is traveling to San Diego on Thursday and Friday, less than a week out from Election Day.

He will participate in a political event on Thursday for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who is in a competitive race this cycle, the White House announced on Tuesday.

On Friday, the president will deliver remarks at an official event, with no further details forthcoming.

The president will kick off his visit out West earlier on Thursday, when he heads to New Mexico. There, he will deliver remarks on student debt relief and participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee before leaving for California.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates Levin’s race in California as a toss-up.

Biden earlier this month traveled to Irvine, Calif., to give remarks on Medicare alongside Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who is in a competitive race the Cook Political Report also rates as a toss-up.

Biden won California with more than 63 percent of the vote in 2020 and his visit, just before the midterms, highlights how Democrats are on the defense in races throughout the country, even in traditionally blue states.

Similarly in New Mexico, another state Biden won in 2020, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is in a tight reelection against Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. A recent poll shows her holding a 3 percentage point led over Ronchetti.

