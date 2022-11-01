Trump predicts GOP control of House, less certain about Senate

Former President Trump projected Republicans will take control of the House and potentially the Senate in next week’s midterm elections during an interview with conservative podcaster Chris Stigall.

“I think that we have a good chance at the Senate,” Trump said on an episode of “The Chris Stigall Show” published on Tuesday.

“Good chance, we had no chance three months ago,” the former president continued. “Now we have a chance of getting 51, 52. And I think the House is going to do pretty well, I think we’re going to be up by maybe a substantial number.”

Trump’s projection is in line with many in the GOP, who see a likely victory in the House and glimmers of hope that the party can win a handful of battleground Senate races to flip Democrats’ razor-thin majority.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, on Sunday predicted the GOP will win at least 52 seats in the upper chamber, while others like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have suggested Republicans could eke out an even larger majority.

Such a feat would likely rely on defeating Democratic incumbents like Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and holding Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat.

In that race, Democrat John Fetterman is locked in a narrow contest against Trump-backed Mehmet Oz (R) that has only tightened as Election Day approaches.

Oz has attacked Fetterman on crime and his health after the Democrat suffered a stroke earlier this year, and Fetterman’s health was center stage at the duo’s sole debate earlier this month.

“I thought it was terrible,” Trump said of the debate on the podcast. “I thought whoever represented Fetterman in putting him on, that was a terrible thing to do.”

Trump, who has suggested he will likely mount another White House bid, also appeared optimistic about the GOP’s chances to take back the presidency in two years.

“Can Republicans take back the White House in 2024, sir?” asked Stigall.

“Well, I think so,” Trump responded. “And if we don’t, we’re not going to have a country anymore, because literally that’s where everything sort of happens.”