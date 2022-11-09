Whitmer defeats Trump-backed challenger in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican nominee Tudor Dixon in a high-stakes gubernatorial race.
The Associated Press called the race at 1:20 a.m. ET.
Polls leading up to the race had Whitmer holding a steady advantage over Dixon. Much of the race had centered on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Michigan has a referendum on the ballot this election that will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.
Dixon had expressed hard-line views on abortion, including a statement that she would not support an abortion even in the case of a 14-year-old rape victim.
