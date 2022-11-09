trending:

Campaign

Whitmer defeats Trump-backed challenger in Michigan governor’s race

by Brad Dress - 11/09/22 1:22 AM ET
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, shown in a July 20, 2022, file photo, supports the reopening of the Palisades nuclear plant proposed by Holtec International.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican nominee Tudor Dixon in a high-stakes gubernatorial race.

The Associated Press called the race at 1:20 a.m. ET.

Polls leading up to the race had Whitmer holding a steady advantage over Dixon. Much of the race had centered on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer.

Michigan has a referendum on the ballot this election that will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

Dixon had expressed hard-line views on abortion, including a statement that she would not support an abortion even in the case of a 14-year-old rape victim.

Tags 2022 Governors Donald Trump Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer Tudor Dixon

