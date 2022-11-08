Maine governor beats back challenge from her GOP predecessor

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) was projected to have fended off a comeback bid from her predecessor, former Gov. Paul LePage (R), to win a second term in Tuesday’s election.

CBS and NBC News called the race for Mills.

LePage, a conservative firebrand, moved to Florida after serving two terms from 2011 to 2019 but then moved back to Maine and took advantage of a state law allowing his return to office.

Mills was Maine’s attorney general before running to replace LePage in 2018. She quickly set about undoing some of his moves, expanding Maine’s Medicare program and dropping work requirements for beneficiaries.

She also oversaw one of the country’s most effective COVID-19 responses, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts, which ranked Maine second only to Hawaii in health care during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Mills signed a budget bill making community college free for Mainers through 2023. However, she also clashed with the Democratic-controlled legislature at times, vetoing seven bills last year, including one that would have closed a juvenile prison.

LePage was a former business owner who made national headlines during his time in office for making racist comments while discussing drug trafficking in the state.

“These are guys by the name D-Money, Smoothy, Shifty. These type of guys that come from Connecticut and New York,” he said in 2016 of drug dealers bringing heroin into the state.

Mills repeatedly pressed LePage on his abortion stance during their debates during this year’s campaign cycle.

Though LePage said he would not sign additional abortion restrictions, Mills pressed him on whether he would let such a bill pass into law, causing him to offer a stumbling answer that dodged the question.

Republicans are hoping to flip both legislative chambers this year.

During their fourth debate at the end of October, the candidates sparred over the economic health of the state.

LePage argued Maine’s economy was worse than it was when he left office, despite bigger budgets.

“I am the guy that’s got a business background, and a business background works this way. In the private sector, when you spend more money and get less results, you get fired,” he said.

Mills said Maine had recovered jobs lost in the pandemic, and noted the state’s economic growth is 11th in the nation.

“We’re doing a pretty damned good job under difficult circumstances,” she responded.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.